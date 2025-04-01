Michael Busch News: Plates four in rout

Busch went 3-for-6 with a home run, two total runs and four total RBI against the Athletics in an 18-3 win Monday.

Busch was one of four Chicago players with three or more hits in the offensive onslaught. He hit the first homer of the game for Chicago, knocking a two-run shot to right-center field in the first inning. The long ball was the first extra-base hit of the season for Busch, who had gone just 4-for-18 at the plate prior to Monday's big performance.