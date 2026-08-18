Michael Busch News: Pops homer

Busch went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Busch ended a 12-game power drought with the first-inning long ball. He's still gone seven contests without a multi-hit effort. On the year, the first baseman is batting .244 with a .740 OPS, 15 homers, 64 RBI, 53 runs scored, 20 doubles, two triples and two stolen bases over 125 games.