Michael Busch News: Productive night in win
Busch went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-0 win over the Rangers.
After recording no extra-base hits over his first six games of the season, Busch now has four extra-base hits across his last six contests. The 27-year-old often sits against southpaws, but he's an effective hitter against righties, and Busch now has a strong .831 OPS for the year. He posted a .775 mark in 2024, which was his first season with the Cubs, along with 21 home runs and 65 RBI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now