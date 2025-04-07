Michael Busch News: Productive night in win

Busch went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-0 win over the Rangers.

After recording no extra-base hits over his first six games of the season, Busch now has four extra-base hits across his last six contests. The 27-year-old often sits against southpaws, but he's an effective hitter against righties, and Busch now has a strong .831 OPS for the year. He posted a .775 mark in 2024, which was his first season with the Cubs, along with 21 home runs and 65 RBI.