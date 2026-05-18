Michael Busch News: Reaches three times in loss
Busch went 2-for-2 with a walk, two doubles and an RBI in Monday's 9-3 loss to the Brewers.
Busch continued his strong recent play with two more hits in the blowout loss. The first baseman has a hit in 14 of 17 games this month, and he's batting .339 overall in May to go along with two home runs and 16 RBI. Busch had a breakout 2025 campaign, and after a slow start in 2026, it looks like he's getting back on track as a key part of Chicago's offensive attack.
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