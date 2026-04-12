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Michael Busch News: Receiving first day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Busch is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Matt Shaw will step in at first base in place of Busch, who will hit the bench after 14 consecutive starts to open the season. Though the Cubs often shielded him from left-handed pitching over the previous two seasons, Busch is expected to continue starting against southpaws more often than not in 2026.

Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs
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