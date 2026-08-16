Michael Busch News: Sitting out Sunday
Busch is absent from the Cubs' lineup against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Busch will ride the bench for Sunday's rubber match with St. Louis despite recording at least one hit in seven of his last eight games. Pedro Ramirez will man first base and bat sixth for the Cubs.
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