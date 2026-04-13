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Michael Busch News: Taking seat for second straight day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 1:19pm

Busch is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

Though Busch broke a 0-for-30 drought at the plate a pinch-hit RBI single in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Pirates, he'll open a second straight game on the bench. With southpaw Cristopher Sanchez on the bump for the Phillies, the Cubs will add an extra right-handed bat to the lineup and deploy Carson Kelly at first base in place of the left-handed-hitting Busch.

Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs
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