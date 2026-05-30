Michael Busch News: Tallies three hits in loss
Busch went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Cardinals.
Busch has at least one hit in five of his last six games, and during that time, he's slashing .348/.500/.609 with two home runs and six RBI. Overall, the first baseman has a more subdued .238/.372/.388 slash line, but he's been trending in the right direction recently after a slow start to the season. Busch should also continue to see ample playing time as the Cubs don't have a natural replacement for him at first on their roster.
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