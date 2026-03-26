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Michael Busch News: Tallies three hits in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 7:14pm

Busch went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-4 loss to the Nationals.

Like he did much of last season, Busch batted first on Opening Day, and the Chicago first baseman picked up right where he left off after an impressive 2025 campaign. Busch batted first with Washington starting righty Cade Cavalli, though the Cubs have said the left-handed bat won't be deployed strictly in a platoon, so he should have plenty of opportunities against southpaws moving forward.

Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs
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