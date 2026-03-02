Michael Chavis News: Falls short in bid for roster
The Reds reassigned Chavis to minor-league camp Monday.
After finishing the 2025 campaign in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball with the Chunichi Dragons, Chavis returned stateside this winter and signed a minor-league deal with the Reds. Though the 30-year-old had gotten off to a nice start in the Cactus League with three hits -- including a home run -- in 11 at-bats, he always appeared to be a long shot to crack the Opening Day roster. Assuming he doesn't have an opt-out clause in his minor-league deal, Chavis will likely report to Triple-A Louisville to begin the season.
