Michael Conforto News: Added to season-opening lineup

Conforto will start in left field and bat seventh Tuesday against the Cubs in the first game of the Tokyo Series.

Conforto was initially slated to begin Tuesday's regular-season opener on the bench with a lefty (Shota Imanaga) on the mound for Chicago. However, Conforto will end up replacing Freddie Freeman, who has been scratched for undisclosed reasons, as Enrique Hernandez moves in from left field to cover first base.