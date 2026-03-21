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Michael Conforto News: Expected to make OD roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 3:56pm

The Cubs plan to add Conforto to their Opening Day roster, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

With Seiya Suzuki (knee) set to miss the start of the regular season, Conforto now figures to be the favorite to start in right field on Opening Day. His path to playing time will be much less clear once Suzuki returns, however, as Conforto will likely move into a reserve role while making an occasional appearance as a DH. Since he signed with the Cubs in late February, the 33-year-old has slashed .241/.290/.345 with one RBI and two runs scored through 29 plate appearances in the Cactus League.

Michael Conforto
Chicago Cubs
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