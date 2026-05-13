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Michael Conforto News: Heading back to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Conforto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Atlanta.

Conforto will hit the bench after he had started at designated hitter in four of the Cubs' past five games while going 6-for-14 with a home run, three doubles, three walks, three runs and two RBI during that stretch. Though he's been magnificent in a part-time role this season with a 1.065 OPS over 58 plate appearances, Conforto will likely find consistent reps hard to come by while Moises Ballesteros (.804 OPS) has been productive enough as the Cubs' primary DH and has more long-term investment from the organization.

Michael Conforto
Chicago Cubs
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