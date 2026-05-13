Michael Conforto News: Heading back to bench Wednesday
Conforto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Atlanta.
Conforto will hit the bench after he had started at designated hitter in four of the Cubs' past five games while going 6-for-14 with a home run, three doubles, three walks, three runs and two RBI during that stretch. Though he's been magnificent in a part-time role this season with a 1.065 OPS over 58 plate appearances, Conforto will likely find consistent reps hard to come by while Moises Ballesteros (.804 OPS) has been productive enough as the Cubs' primary DH and has more long-term investment from the organization.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Conforto See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 95 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week52 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central69 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers182 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Conforto See More