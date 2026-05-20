Michael Conforto headshot

Michael Conforto News: Heading to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Conforto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

After a seven-game stretch in which he produced six extra-base hits and drew five walks, Conforto's bat has cooled down during the Cubs' series with Milwaukee. He's gone 0-for-4 with two strikeouts over the first two contests against the Brewers and will take a seat for the second day in a row Wednesday. Conforto may still be the Cubs' favored option at designated hitter versus right-handed pitching, but Miguel Amaya will start at DH on Wednesday against Brewers lefty Kyle Harrison.

Michael Conforto
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Conforto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Conforto See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
10 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 9
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
12 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
59 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
76 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
189 days ago