Michael Conforto News: Heading to bench Wednesday
Conforto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
After a seven-game stretch in which he produced six extra-base hits and drew five walks, Conforto's bat has cooled down during the Cubs' series with Milwaukee. He's gone 0-for-4 with two strikeouts over the first two contests against the Brewers and will take a seat for the second day in a row Wednesday. Conforto may still be the Cubs' favored option at designated hitter versus right-handed pitching, but Miguel Amaya will start at DH on Wednesday against Brewers lefty Kyle Harrison.
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