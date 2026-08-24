Michael Conforto News: Homers in three-hit effort
Conforto went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double, an additional run scored and a walk in Monday's 7-0 win over Arizona.
Conforto picked up a trio of hits, highlighted by a two-run homer to right field in the sixth inning. The 33-year-old has now homered in consecutive games for the first time this season after launching a long ball in Sunday's win over Seattle. With sporadic playing time, Conforto is slashing .232/.326/.473 with 12 homers, 33 RBI, 28 runs and a stolen base across 236 plate appearances in 2026.
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