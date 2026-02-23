Michael Conforto headshot

Michael Conforto News: Latches on with Cubs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 5:03am

The Cubs signed Conforto on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The Cubs don't have a clear need for Conforto, and it's unclear yet whether Conforto signed a big-league deal or an NRI deal. Assuming it was a big-league deal, Conforto could play right field against some righties while Seiya Suzuki slides to designated hitter. Conforto, who turns 33 in March, is coming off the worst year of his career in which he slashed .1999/.305/.333 with 12 homers in 486 plate appearances with the Dodgers.

Michael Conforto
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Conforto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Conforto See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
103 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
144 days ago
2025 MLB’s Unluckiest Hitters: Most Unfortunate Players At The Plate
MLB
2025 MLB’s Unluckiest Hitters: Most Unfortunate Players At The Plate
Author Image
Christopher Boan
147 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 23
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 23
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
153 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
156 days ago