Michael Conforto News: Latches on with Cubs
The Cubs signed Conforto on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
The Cubs don't have a clear need for Conforto, and it's unclear yet whether Conforto signed a big-league deal or an NRI deal. Assuming it was a big-league deal, Conforto could play right field against some righties while Seiya Suzuki slides to designated hitter. Conforto, who turns 33 in March, is coming off the worst year of his career in which he slashed .1999/.305/.333 with 12 homers in 486 plate appearances with the Dodgers.
