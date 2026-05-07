Michael Conforto News: Leads offense Thursday
Conforto went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, a solo home run, an additional run scored and two total RBI in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Reds.
Making his first start since April 29, Conforto responded with his first three-hit game of the season and delivered his second home run as well. The veteran outfielder is locked into a reserve role for the Cubs, which limits his fantasy appeal, but he's been good when given an opportunity with a .361/.467/.667 slash line across 36 at-bats so far.
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