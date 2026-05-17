Michael Conforto headshot

Michael Conforto News: Lifts off Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Conforto went 2-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run in Sunday's 9-8, 10-inning loss to the White Sox.

Conforto's third home run of the season was a critical one, as it tied the game at 7-7 before the Cubs ultimately fell in extra innings. The veteran outfielder has been good when given playing time this season, as he's now sporting a 1.111 OPS across 27 games. However, Conforto would likely need an injury to one of Chicago's regulars for his role to grow significantly.

Michael Conforto
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Conforto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Conforto See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
7 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 9
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
9 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
56 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
73 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
186 days ago