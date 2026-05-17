Michael Conforto News: Lifts off Sunday
Conforto went 2-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run in Sunday's 9-8, 10-inning loss to the White Sox.
Conforto's third home run of the season was a critical one, as it tied the game at 7-7 before the Cubs ultimately fell in extra innings. The veteran outfielder has been good when given playing time this season, as he's now sporting a 1.111 OPS across 27 games. However, Conforto would likely need an injury to one of Chicago's regulars for his role to grow significantly.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Conforto See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 99 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week56 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central73 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers186 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Conforto See More