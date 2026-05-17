Michael Conforto News: Lifts off Sunday

Conforto went 2-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run in Sunday's 9-8, 10-inning loss to the White Sox.

Conforto's third home run of the season was a critical one, as it tied the game at 7-7 before the Cubs ultimately fell in extra innings. The veteran outfielder has been good when given playing time this season, as he's now sporting a 1.111 OPS across 27 games. However, Conforto would likely need an injury to one of Chicago's regulars for his role to grow significantly.