Michael Conforto News: Likely to make team?

Conforto has a good shot at earning an Opening Day bench spot with the Cubs, particularly with Tyler Austin (knee) out of the mix for several months, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Conforto was signed to a minor-league deal last month, but he's seemingly doing enough to make a good impression, and the Cubs have at least one reserve outfield spot to fill with Austin undergoing surgery on his right knee. Conforto would give Chicago a reliable veteran presence, and while he might not make a huge fantasy impact right away as a bench piece, he could see his value climb quickly if he ever found himself in an everyday role. The 33-year-old batted just .199 with a .638 OPS and 12 home runs last season across 138 regular-season games for the Dodgers, though he was a bit better in 2024 with the Giants, posting a .237 average, .759 OPS and 20 long balls in 130 contests.