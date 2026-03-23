Michael Conforto News: Makes Opening Day roster

The Cubs informed Conforto on Sunday that he would be on the team's Opening Day roster, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

This was widely expected in recent days, particularly with Seiya Suzuki battling a knee injury. With Suzuki officially headed to the injured list to begin the regular season, Conforto's roster spot became secure. The veteran outfielder has taken a bit of a step back offensively the past few years, including in 2025, when he sported just a .199 batting average and .638 OPS across 138 regular-season games for the Dodgers. Conforto still has a little pop in his bat, however, having blasted 32 home runs across the last two seasons combined. He could be a short-term fantasy option if he gets off to a good start, though Suzuki's eventual return will cut into Conforto's value.