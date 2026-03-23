Michael Conforto headshot

Michael Conforto News: Makes Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Cubs informed Conforto on Sunday that he would be on the team's Opening Day roster, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

This was widely expected in recent days, particularly with Seiya Suzuki battling a knee injury. With Suzuki officially headed to the injured list to begin the regular season, Conforto's roster spot became secure. The veteran outfielder has taken a bit of a step back offensively the past few years, including in 2025, when he sported just a .199 batting average and .638 OPS across 138 regular-season games for the Dodgers. Conforto still has a little pop in his bat, however, having blasted 32 home runs across the last two seasons combined. He could be a short-term fantasy option if he gets off to a good start, though Suzuki's eventual return will cut into Conforto's value.

Michael Conforto
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Conforto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Conforto See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
Yesterday
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
18 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
131 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
172 days ago
2025 MLB’s Unluckiest Hitters: Most Unfortunate Players At The Plate
MLB
2025 MLB’s Unluckiest Hitters: Most Unfortunate Players At The Plate
Author Image
Christopher Boan
175 days ago