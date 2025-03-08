Fantasy Baseball
Michael Conforto headshot

Michael Conforto News: Mashes first spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Conforto went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two total runs and three total RBI In a Cactus League win over Seattle on Friday.

Conforto opened the scoring Friday with a two-run double in the third inning, and he added a solo shot to right field in the fifth. The veteran outfielder has had a nice spring, putting together a .304/.407/.609 slash line with four doubles, a homer, four runs and three RBI. Conforto is slated to play regularly in left field this season after signing a one-year, $17 million contract in early December.

Michael Conforto
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
