Michael Conforto News: Not starting Thursday
Conforto is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.
The veteran outfielder was expected to open the season as Chicago's primary right fielder versus right-handed pitching with Seiya Suzuki (knee) on the injured list, but Matt Shaw will instead receive the Opening Day nod. Conforto could still get semi-regular opportunities, but between Shaw and Dylan Carlson, there's strong competition for playing time.
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