Michael Conforto News: On bench for regular-season opener

Conforto is not in the lineup for Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Cubs in Tokyo.

This was fully expected with lefty Shota Imanaga toeing the rubber for Chicago. The Cubs are starting another southpaw in Justin Steele on Wednesday and Conforto will likely be limited to pinch-hitter duties again during that contest. Nevertheless, he hit 20 homers in 130 games with the Giants last year and could provide enough power in his strong-side platoon role to be a useful fourth or fifth outfielder in fantasy this season.