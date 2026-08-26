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Michael Conforto News: On bench with southpaw starting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 10:41am

Conforto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

With lefty Eduardo Rodriguez on the bump for the Diamondbacks, the left-handed-hitting Conforto will retreat to the bench in the series finale. Conforto had made starts at designated hitter in each of the last three games and went 5-for-9 with two home runs and a double, but he could be in danger of moving out of his strong-side platoon role once Matt Shaw (hand) -- who is in the midst of a rehab assignment -- makes his return from the 10-day injured list.

Michael Conforto
Chicago Cubs
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