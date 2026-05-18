Michael Conforto News: Overtaking Ballesteros at DH
Conforto will start at designated hitter and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Brewers.
The Cubs are including Conforto in the starting nine for a third consecutive game, with the struggling Moises Ballesteros having hit the bench for all of those contests. At this point, Conforto appears to have emerged as the Cubs' preferred option at DH while he's maintained a magnificent .345/.456/.655 slash line to go with three home runs, 11 RBI and 11 runs in 68 plate appearances on the season. The Cubs are still likely to shield the left-handed-hitting Conforto from lefty pitching, but that arrangement could help prop up his batting average.
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