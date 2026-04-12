Michael Conforto News: Reaches three times in loss
Conforto went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3, extra-innings loss to the Pirates.
This was Conforto's first game action in three days, as the veteran has settled in as a reserve outfielder for the Cubs. With Seiya Suzuki now back in the fold, Conforto figures to remain in a reserve role, though he could eventually see more time at DH if he continues to show some life in his bat. Over his last five appearances, Conforto is slashing .385/.556/.462 with five walks, three RBI and three runs scored.
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