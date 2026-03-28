Michael Conforto News: Sitting again Saturday
Conforto isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.
Conforto entered the season as the favorite to start in right field while Seiya Suzuki works his way back from a knee injury, but the Cubs have instead given Matt Shaw the starting nod in both of their first two contests. Conforto should still make occasional starts in the field, though perhaps not as often as initially thought.
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