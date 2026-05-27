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Michael Conforto News: Sitting against righty again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Conforto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Conforto finds himself on the bench for a second straight matchup versus a right-handed starter (Bubba Chandler) after going 0-for-16 with seven strikeouts over his previous six games. The 33-year-old appeared to briefly overtake Moises Ballesteros as the Cubs' preferred designated hitter against right-handed pitching earlier this month, but the ongoing dry spell at the plate looks to have resulted in Conforto sliding back down the depth chart.

Michael Conforto
Chicago Cubs
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