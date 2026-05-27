Michael Conforto News: Sitting against righty again

Conforto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Conforto finds himself on the bench for a second straight matchup versus a right-handed starter (Bubba Chandler) after going 0-for-16 with seven strikeouts over his previous six games. The 33-year-old appeared to briefly overtake Moises Ballesteros as the Cubs' preferred designated hitter against right-handed pitching earlier this month, but the ongoing dry spell at the plate looks to have resulted in Conforto sliding back down the depth chart.