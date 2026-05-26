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Michael Conforto News: Sitting amid slump

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Conforto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

After going 0-for-12 with five strikeouts while starting in the past four games, the slumping Conforto will head to the bench. Moises Ballesteros will receive the nod at designated hitter Tuesday in place of Conforto.

Michael Conforto
Chicago Cubs
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