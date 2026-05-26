Michael Conforto News: Sitting amid slump
Conforto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
After going 0-for-12 with five strikeouts while starting in the past four games, the slumping Conforto will head to the bench. Moises Ballesteros will receive the nod at designated hitter Tuesday in place of Conforto.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Conforto See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week16 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 918 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week65 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Conforto See More