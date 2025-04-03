Michael Conforto News: Slugs first homer as Dodger

Conforto went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and three total runs in a 6-5 win against Atlanta on Wednesday.

Conforto's most memorable contribution to the victory was his solo shot to center field in the fourth inning, which was the first homer of his Dodgers tenure. However, the veteran outfielder was key in other ways as well -- he reached base in all four of his plate appearances and scored two additional times, including in the eighth inning to help spark the team's comeback. Conforto has fit in comfortably after joining Los Angeles during the offseason, as he's slashing .368/.500/.737 with a 5:6 BB:K and four RBI through 24 plate appearances on the campaign.