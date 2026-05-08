Michael Conforto News: Stays hot with two hits, walk

Conforto went 2-for-4 with a double, one walk and a run scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Rangers.

After going 3-for-3 with a double, homer and two RBI in a spot start Thursday against the Reds, Conforto was given another start. He hit second in the Chicago lineup and reached base three more times. In limited at-bats, Conforto has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball the last couple weeks, but Friday was just his fifth start in the last 18 games. Across 12 plate appearances this month, Conforto is 6-for-10 with four extra-base hits, including two home runs, three RBI, four runs scored and a 2:1 BB:K. Conforto has done enough to earn more playing time against right-handed pitching, but the Cubs' outfield is set in stone. Moises Ballesteros' bat has cooled off as the primary designated hitter, as he's just 2-for-31 (.065) since April 28.