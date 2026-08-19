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Michael Conforto News: Taking seat Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Conforto is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the White Sox.

The left-handed-hitting Conforto started against a lefty opener Tuesday, but he will begin Wednesday's contest on the bench as southpaw Sean Newcomb takes the ball first for the White Sox. Conforto could enter mid-game once the White Sox turn to righty Jose Urquidy in bulk relief.

Michael Conforto
Chicago Cubs
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