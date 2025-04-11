Fantasy Baseball
Michael Darrell-Hicks News: Brought up to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Darrell-Hicks was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Darrell-Hicks will replace Ben Joyce (shoulder) in the Angels' bullpen and figures to make his MLB debut in the coming days. The 27-year-old righty has made three appearances for Salt Lake so far this season, allowing seven earned runs in just 6.2 innings.

