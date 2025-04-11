Michael Darrell-Hicks News: Brought up to majors
Darrell-Hicks was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Darrell-Hicks will replace Ben Joyce (shoulder) in the Angels' bullpen and figures to make his MLB debut in the coming days. The 27-year-old righty has made three appearances for Salt Lake so far this season, allowing seven earned runs in just 6.2 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now