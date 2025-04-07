Michael Darrell-Hicks News: Sent back to minors
The Angels optioned Darrell-Hicks to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.
Darrell-Hicks received his first call-up to the big leagues prior to Sunday's game against the Guardians, but he went unused out of the bullpen in the Angels' 6-2 win and will now head back to the minors. The Angels have yet to announce a corresponding transaction, but Darrell-Hicks' spot on the 26-man active roster will presumably go to right-hander Ryan Johnson, who is set to return from the paternity list ahead of Tuesday's game at Tampa Bay.
