Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Darrell-Hicks headshot

Michael Darrell-Hicks News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

The Angels optioned Darrell-Hicks to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Darrell-Hicks received his first call-up to the big leagues prior to Sunday's game against the Guardians, but he went unused out of the bullpen in the Angels' 6-2 win and will now head back to the minors. The Angels have yet to announce a corresponding transaction, but Darrell-Hicks' spot on the 26-man active roster will presumably go to right-hander Ryan Johnson, who is set to return from the paternity list ahead of Tuesday's game at Tampa Bay.

Michael Darrell-Hicks
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now