Michael Fulmer News: Contract selected by Halos
The Angels selected Fulmer's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.
Fulmer spent most of the season in the Giants' minor-league system with Triple-A Sacramento before signing with the Angels this past Tuesday. He'll now head to the majors to bolster the Halos' bullpen after Sammy Peralta was optioned to Triple-A following Friday's game against the Royals. Fulmer sports a 2.93 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 43 innings in Triple-A this season.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Fulmer See More