Michael Fulmer News: Fails to make Opening Day roster

The Giants reassigned Fulmer to minor-league camp Wednesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Fulmer joined the Giants as a non-roster invitee in February, and he had a solid showing during spring training with five earned runs allowed and a 16:4 K:BB over 10.1 innings. He made just three regular-season appearances between the Cubs and Red Sox last season after missing all of 2024 due to UCL revision surgery.