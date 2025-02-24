Fantasy Baseball
Michael Fulmer headshot

Michael Fulmer News: Makes spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Fulmer (elbow) surrendered three hits and one walk while striking out one over 1.2 scoreless innings during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

Fulmer missed the entire 2024 campaign while rehabbing from UCL revision surgery and has since been given the green light to return to game action. It was reported over the offseason that the club was considering utilizing Fulmer as a starter, and the fact that Boston sent him out for multiple innings in his spring debut supports this update. It'll be worth keeping a close eye on the right-hander's role as camp rolls on.

Michael Fulmer
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
