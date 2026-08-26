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Michael Fulmer News: Nets MLB deal from Yankees

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

The Yankees signed Fulmer to a one-year contract Wednesday.

Fulmer elected free agency Tuesday after being removed from the Angels' 40-man roster, and he's managed to land a big-league deal with the Yankees. The veteran righty has spun 3.2 scoreless frames during his brief time in the majors in 2026 and holds a 2.93 ERA and 52:21 K:BB across 43 innings this year at the Triple-A level.

Michael Fulmer
New York Yankees
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