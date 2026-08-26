Michael Fulmer News: Takes route to free agency
Fulmer elected to become a free agent Tuesday.
Fulmer cleared waivers after being removed from the Angels' 40-man roster, and he's opted for free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment. The veteran hurler tossed 3.2 scoreless frames during his time with the Halos.
Michael Fulmer
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Fulmer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Fulmer See More