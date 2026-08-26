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Michael Fulmer News: Takes route to free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 7:15am

Fulmer elected to become a free agent Tuesday.

Fulmer cleared waivers after being removed from the Angels' 40-man roster, and he's opted for free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment. The veteran hurler tossed 3.2 scoreless frames during his time with the Halos.

Michael Fulmer
 Free Agent
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