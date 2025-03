The Cardinals reassigned Gomez to minor-league camp Sunday.

Gomez signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals in November and is likely to spend most of the 2025 season at Triple-A Memphis. The 28-year-old righty was a member of the Rays organization in 2024 and turned in a 5.01 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 55.2 innings at Triple-A Durham.