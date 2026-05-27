Michael Grove Injury: Rehab assignment begins
Grove (shoulder) started a rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Rays on Saturday.
Grove has worked a pair of outings so far, allowing one hit and no walks while fanning four over two scoreless innings. The right-hander, who's entering the final stages of his recovery from last year's right shoulder surgery, could become an option for Tampa Bay at some point in June if all continues to go smoothly in the minor leagues.
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