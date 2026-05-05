Michael Grove Injury: Set to face hitters this weekend
Grove (shoulder) is scheduled to face hitters this weekend, MLB.com reports.
It's set to be Grove's first session since opening the season on the injured list amid his recovery from last year's right shoulder surgery. The right-hander is then slated to go on a minor-league rehab assignment sometime thereafter. Barring any setbacks, Grove should be an option for the Rays at some point in June.
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