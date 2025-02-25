Fantasy Baseball
Michael Grove headshot

Michael Grove Injury: Will not be ready for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Grove (shoulder) will not be ready for the start of the season, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Grove was shut down with a shoulder injury during the NLDS last season, and he got a late start to his offseason throwing program. The 28-year-old pitched in 39 games for the Dodgers last season, making two starts, and finished with a 5.12 ERA and 54:16 K:BB ratio across 51 innings of work.

Michael Grove
Los Angeles Dodgers
