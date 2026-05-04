Michael Harris headshot

Michael Harris Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Harris (quadriceps) is being considered day-to-day after Atlanta left him out of Monday's starting lineup against Seattle, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Harris managed to slot into the starting lineup in the DH spot Saturday, but he wasn't penciled into the starting nine Monday after also sitting Sunday. Manager Walt Weiss noted that the club is officially considering Harris day-to-day, though an IL stint could be on the table if the quad injury doesn't improve over the next few days. "You pull the plug on it if it starts to get worse at any time," said Weiss. "There's a tipping point right? We can't continue with this for another two week."

Michael Harris
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Harris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Harris See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 2
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago