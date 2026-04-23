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Michael Harris Injury: Exits game with quad tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Harris was removed from Thursday's game against the Nationals in the seventh inning due to left quad tightness.

Harris doubled in a run in the top of the seventh inning but was then seen stretching out his left leg after advancing to third base on a single. He was removed from the game before the bottom of the frame. Atlanta is saying Harris' exit was precautionary, but it's possible he will be sent for imaging. Harris finished Thursday's tilt having gone 3-for-4 with two RBI, and he's batting .447 with five home runs across his last 11 games. If Harris misses some time, Eli White would receive an uptick in playing time.

Michael Harris
Atlanta Braves
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