Michael Harris Injury: Pinch-hit two-run double Friday
Harris (quadriceps) had a pinch-hit, two-run double in Friday's 5-3 win over the Phillies.
Harris was initially in Friday's lineup but was scratched after he was forced to leave Thursday's game against the Nationals with quad tightness. It's a positive that he was healthy enough to take an at-bat, though Jorge Mateo came on to run for Harris after he legged out the double. Swinging a scorching-hot bat, the 25-year-old centerfielder is now slashing .326/.363/.581 with six homers, 18 RBI, 11 runs scored, two stolen bases and a 5:15 BB:K across 91 trips to the plate. Harris has at least one RBI in six straight games and seven of his last eight.
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