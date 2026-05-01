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Michael Harris Injury: Remaining on bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Harris is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.

The 25-year-old outfielder is sitting for a second straight game Friday after also missing one contest last week due quadriceps tightness. A trip to the injured list could be in store for Harris if the injury doesn't show improvement soon. Mauricio Dubon is picking up a start in center field Friday, opening up shortstop for Jorge Mateo.

Michael Harris
Atlanta Braves
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