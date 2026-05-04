Michael Harris headshot

Michael Harris Injury: Remains out of lineup Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Harris (quad) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game in Seattle.

Harris returned from his left quad injury to start Saturday's game against the Rockies in the designated hitter spot, but he's now been absent from the lineup for the last two contests. Atlanta does not appear comfortable playing Harris in center field yet, and it has elected to put Drake Baldwin at DH on Monday while Sean Murphy makes his season debut at catcher. Harris has made a couple pinch-hitting appearances in games he didn't start, so he should be available off the bench Monday.

Michael Harris
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Harris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Harris See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 2
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago