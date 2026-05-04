Michael Harris Injury: Remains out of lineup Monday
Harris (quad) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game in Seattle.
Harris returned from his left quad injury to start Saturday's game against the Rockies in the designated hitter spot, but he's now been absent from the lineup for the last two contests. Atlanta does not appear comfortable playing Harris in center field yet, and it has elected to put Drake Baldwin at DH on Monday while Sean Murphy makes his season debut at catcher. Harris has made a couple pinch-hitting appearances in games he didn't start, so he should be available off the bench Monday.
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