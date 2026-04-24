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Michael Harris Injury: Scratched from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said that Harris (quad) has been scratched from Friday's lineup against the Phillies, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

Harris had to leave Thursday's contest against the Nationals due to left quad tightness. He was in Atlanta's initial lineup Friday, but after testing the quad out pregame, the decision was made to hold him out. Weiss noted Friday that Harris is considered day-to-day and the team does not anticipate a stint on the injured list. Eli White replaced Harris in center field Friday and would be in line for regular playing time while Harris is out.

Michael Harris
Atlanta Braves
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