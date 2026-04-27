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Michael Harris News: At DH again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Harris went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

Making his second straight start at DH, Harris saw a seven-game hitting streak come to an end. The 25-year-old has yet to play defense since picking up a minor quadriceps strain Thursday, but Monday's team off day could provide the time he needs to get back to 100 percent. On the season, Harris is slashing .323/.360/.559 with six homers, two steals, 11 runs and 20 RBI in 27 contests.

Michael Harris
Atlanta Braves
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